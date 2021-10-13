Bisexual NFL Player Says Gruden’s Racist Comments “Shocking” | football

+NFL: Raiders technician resigns after leaking racist and homophobic emails

– I was deeply saddened, upset, shocked, amazed that the leader of an organization, a youth leader and football culture in general would have so many negative, derogatory, really hateful, discriminatory things to say about so many different types of people – Russell said , 29, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

Last Friday the US press reported that a league investigation found a 2011 email in which Gruden, who at the time worked as a commentator, used a racist term against DeMaurice Smith, president of the players’ union.

“Writing ‘End of Racism’ painted on lawns means nothing if it’s not imbued with your stafe, within your organization,” Russell said.

Gruden said he didn’t remember what had happened, but apologized. This Monday, the New York Times had access to more emails from the coach in which he uses homophobic terms and criticized the hiring of women to work as referees in the NFL.

The emails were found during an NFL investigation after allegations of sexual harassment and abuse within the Washington Football Team. Jon Gruden has a close relationship with Bruce Allen, who was then president of the Football Team. In the exchange of messages between the two were also found photos of topless women, including two cheerleaders of the team commanded by Allen.

– The NFL is able to bring about this change [pôr fim ao racismo]. People aren’t asking for anything beyond the league’s capacity,” Russell said.