Bisexual Superman and 5 other heroes who broke barriers in the comics

by

Superman alongside Jay Nakamura

Credit, DC Comics

Photo caption,

In an upcoming issue of the comic, Superman will become romantically involved with his friend, a reporter named Jay Nakamura

It is a bird? Is it an airplane? No, it’s that same superhero you’ve seen a million times before. But will it be the same?

Things have changed lately in the comic book world – industry giants like Marvel and DC have been making an effort to bring more diversity to the superhero universe.

DC Comics, for example, just announced that the latest version of Superman, Jon Kent, will be bisexual.

In the next issue of the comic, scheduled for November, Jon will have a relationship with fellow journalist Jay Nakamura.