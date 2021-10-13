Bisexual Superman and 5 other heroes who broke barriers in the comics

12 october 2021 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, DC Comics Photo caption, In an upcoming issue of the comic, Superman will become romantically involved with his friend, a reporter named Jay Nakamura

It is a bird? Is it an airplane? No, it’s that same superhero you’ve seen a million times before. But will it be the same?

Things have changed lately in the comic book world – industry giants like Marvel and DC have been making an effort to bring more diversity to the superhero universe.

DC Comics, for example, just announced that the latest version of Superman, Jon Kent, will be bisexual.

In the next issue of the comic, scheduled for November, Jon will have a relationship with fellow journalist Jay Nakamura.

The story is part of Superman: Son of Kal-El (Superman: Son of Kal-El), series in which Jon takes on the red cloak from his father, Clark Kent.

Other comics also tried to break down barriers and present characters with more diversity. See some featured examples:

a muslim superheroine

She is a 16-year-old American and Muslim girl with typical teenage problems.

Credit, Marvel Photo caption, Miss Marvel is a Muslim superheroine

But unlike other young people his age, Kamala Khan has super powers – like the ability to stretch and deform his own body. She decided to follow in the footsteps of her favorite heroes and use her newly acquired skills to fight evil under the name Miss Marvel.

The daughter of Pakistani immigrants who lives in Jersey City, USA, Kamala has been a hit since it was launched by Marvel in 2014.

The character’s creator, screenwriter G. Willow Winson, said she wanted to change the perception of what it’s like to be a girl and a Muslim in the United States.

Miss Marvel has already made appearances in series and video games and is expected to premiere her own series next year.

Credit, Marvel Studios Photo caption, Miss Marvel’s superpower is shapeshifting

Kamala is often credited with being the first Muslim superheroine, but in 2002 she appeared in the magazine. New X-Men the character Po, codename Sooraya Qadir. She was an Afghan-born mutant who wore niqab (Islamic dress that only exposes the eyes) and could turn into a cloud of dust.

diversity of sexual orientation

Scheduled to hit theaters in November, the film eternal, from Marvel, will have 10 beings with incredible powers that come together to protect the Earth.

Credit, Marvel Studios Photo caption, Phastos (fourth from right) is one of the characters in the upcoming film Eternals

The group has inhabited the world for over 35,000 years and has among them the first openly gay Marvel hero: Phastos.

In the comics, Phastos is a master of invention who creates weapons and helps humanity even living in the shadows.

Phastos may be the first openly gay superhero to appear in the Marvel universe, but other LGBT+ characters have already been on the scene.

Valkyrie was bisexual in the comics. In film, she was first played by actress Tessa Thompson (who is also a bi) in Thor: Ragnarok (2017). The character is in the story of Thor: Love and Thunder, production that will be released next year.

Actress and singer Becky G played in 2017 the role of Trini, an openly lesbian Power Ranger, while Deadpool is described as pansexual. Batwoman was originally conceived in 1956 as Batman’s girlfriend, but in 2006 was introduced as a homosexual.

People with Disabilities (PwD) have long been appearing in the comic book world – like Doctor Midnight of the 1940s and 1950s, who is blind, and Professor Xavier, the moral compass of the X-Men, in his chair of wheels.

Credit, Marvel Studios Photo caption, In Daredevil, the character Matt Murdock was blinded by a radioactive substance, developing heightened senses.

Marvel Daredevil, which became a Hollywood blockbuster in 2003 (with Ben Affleck in the role) and also a Netflix series in 2015, originates when Matt Murdock loses his eyesight after being exposed to a radioactive substance. He can’t see after the accident, but his other senses are heightened.

Fans say Daredevil encourages the enhancement of a person’s many abilities rather than focusing on the limits a disability can impose.

female empowerment

Wonder Woman, the 2017 DC blockbuster starring Israeli Gal Gadot, received raves for its female empowerment message.

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, Gal Gadot starred in Wonder Woman in two films

The film portrays a strong character with complex emotions – someone who can take care of herself and others – and is not just centered on the protagonist’s physical beauty.

DC Comics is running a series of events this month for Wonder Woman’s 80th birthday, which will be celebrated on October 21st.

Among them will be the entry of the superheroine into the Hall of Fame at Comic-Con, in a virtual ceremony.

But there is another character who broke even more barriers and emerged in the comic book world just six months before Wonder Woman, in April 1941: Miss Fury, the secret identity of Marla Drake, a New York socialite.

She was not endowed with great physical strength and used her intelligence to defeat her enemies.

Miss Fury is considered quite modern for her time, dismissing suitors and adopting her archenemy’s baby – thus becoming a single mother.

The character was created and designed by June Tarpé Mills, who chose to sign only as Tarpé Mills so that 1940s readers wouldn’t be “disappointed” when they realized that the comic came from the hands of a woman.

black power

A script centered on a black superhero and with a predominantly black cast was the hallmark of black Panther, from Marvel, released in 2018.

Credit, Walt Disney Studios/ Marvel Studios Photo caption, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther / T’Challa

The film was a smash hit, grossing $1.3 billion at the box office around the world. It was also nominated for best film at the Oscars – the first superhero production to achieve the feat. He didn’t win, but he took figurines in three other award categories.

In the film, T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, returns home to take his father’s place as King of Wakanda.

The production runs away from old African stereotypes: the film’s fictional nation, rich in culture and technology, has reinvigorated old Hollywood blockbuster patterns.

The long-awaited sequel is in production and is set to debut next year, but it won’t feature Boseman, who died last year of colon cancer.