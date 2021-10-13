Bitcoin and crypto will play “a very big role” and are “a huge opportunity”, says CEO of BlackRock – Cryptocurrencies

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

SAO PAULO – Larry Fink, CEO of the largest third-party asset manager in the world, BlackRock, said on Wednesday (13) that he sees a “huge opportunity” in digital currencies, and does not exclude the possibility that Bitcoin (BTC) ) be the winner in the long run.

In an interview with CNBC, Fink acknowledged that he is not an expert on the subject and that, therefore, he would not be able to say if Bitcoin “goes to US$ 80 thousand or zero”. On the other hand, he confessed to being fascinated by people’s interest in cryptocurrencies.

“I have more conversations with people on the street about crypto than anything else,” he said. “But whether this is going to work in the long run, we’ll see. I see a huge opportunity in a crypto and blockchain related currency, I think things are going that way and we’re going to have big winners – and some big losers.”

Despite the excitement, Fink said he still leans towards Jamie Dimon, referring to the contrary opinion of JP Morgan Chase CEO regarding Bitcoin.

Recently, Dimon called the world’s main digital currency “useless”, but acknowledged that there is interest among the bank’s customers and that this is why the institution would offer access to this market.

The BlackRock executive did not mention plans to accompany JP Morgan and offer cryptocurrency investment products to its clients, but admitted that the manager is studying the blockchain and the whole crypto concept.

“I believe there is a huge role for a digitized currency, whatever it takes, whether Bitcoin or something else, like an official government currency, a digital dollar,” he pointed out.

The statements show a change in market perception compared to the month of July, when Fink said there was little customer demand for Bitcoin and crypto products in general. At the time, Bitcoin traded below US$29,000, a correction of more than 55% from the high of almost US$65,000 registered in April.

However, in the same month, the manager would invest in 54 BTC futures contracts on the Chicago derivatives exchange that would result, in August, in a profit of US$ 369 thousand (approximately R$ 2 million). The amount is, however, a small fraction of the roughly $9.5 trillion that BlackRock has under management.

(With CNBC)

