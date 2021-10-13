Bitcoin backs off with possible ETF postponement and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – The possibility of one more postponement of the approval of the Bitcoin futures ETF (BTC) in the United States reduces the optimism that has taken the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks and makes the planet’s main digital asset retreat almost 5% this morning. Wednesday (13).

In an interview with CNBC, the director of analyst firm ETF and mutual funds CFRA Research, Todd Rosenbluth, said it is “likely” that the Bitcoin index fund approval, expected this month, will be pushed to 2022.

The news seems to impact mainly that investor who was positioned in the asset waiting for a possible appreciation after the release of the derivative product. At 7:01 am, the cryptocurrency dropped 3.2%, back to US$ 55,000 after reaching US$ 58,000 on Tuesday (12). The downward movement, however, started only yesterday, with the digital currency reaching close to US$53,000 on some trading platforms.

The retreat, however, does not extend to most cryptocurrencies, indicating that any pessimism regarding the ETF falls, at least for now, only on Bitcoin.

Among those benefiting most at the moment is Binance Coin (BNB), which advances 15% and surpasses Cardano (ADA) in market value, in addition to several decentralized finance assets (DeFi). The cryptoactive that earns the most on the day, with a jump of 27.3%, is the newbie Spell Token (SPELL), which serves as a reward for those who deposit funds in a DeFi protocol.

The advance of the sector comes soon after SEBA Bank, from Switzerland, announced an investment product that allows to obtain income with cryptocurrencies.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:01 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $55,035 -3.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$3,467 +0.7% Cardano (ADA) $2.12 +1.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $460 +15.6% XRP (XRP) $1.09 +1.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.01760853 +27.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $460 +15.6% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.240383 +14% Olympus (OHM) US$ 1,230.75 +10.8% Stacks (STX) $2.18 +10.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) US$198.77 -7.3% Decentralized Social (DESO) US$ 120.03 -4.9% Filecoin (FIL) $64.95 -4.6% Wrapped Bitcoin (BTC) $55,140 -3.3% Huobi BTC (HBTC) US$ 55,212 -3.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 54.74 +2.51% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 76.80 +5.71% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 58.00 -3.81% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.35 +6.99% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 14.35 -1.37%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (13):

Bitcoin ETF may only arrive in 2022

According to Todd Rosenbluth, director of the ETF and mutual funds analyst firm CFRA Research, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may need more time to approve the Bitcoin futures ETF.

According to the executive, the decision may only be for 2022 because regulators are still unsure about some specific aspects of the cryptocurrency market, such as the disparity in prices in the spot and future markets of Bitcoin, for example.

“It’s a matter of time,” Rosenbluth told CNBC. “It’s possible – in fact, we think it’s likely – that we’ll see a delay of a Bitcoin futures ETF until 2022, until the regulatory environment is clearer,” he said.

For the executive specializing in cryptocurrency derivatives, there is the possibility of regulators releasing several orders at once, so that one does not gain an advantage over the other by being listed earlier on the US exchanges. Currently, there are more than 20 approval requests for Bitcoin ETFs in the US.

On the other hand, analyst Eric Balchunas, from Bloomberg, remains confident that the Bitcoin futures ETF will be guaranteed later this month. Next year, the SEC would already prepare the release of an ETF with direct exposure to the cryptocurrency, he believes.

Swiss bank announces cryptocurrency loan and yield products

The Swiss bank SEBA Bank AG, which specializes in digital assets, announced on Wednesday (13) that it will begin offering cryptocurrency loan and earnings products.

Customers will be able to deposit Bitcoin or Ethereum to receive interest back, or apply for loans in these cryptocurrencies by paying a premium that will be allocated to the product’s investors.

“As institutional interest in digital assets accelerates, investors have a broader appetite for cryptocurrency assets, with a particular interest in obtaining services such as deposit, DeFi and centralized crypto lending,” said SEBA Bank CEO, Guido Buehler.

SEBA Bank AG was the first Swiss bank to receive a custody license for cryptocurrencies in Switzerland at the end of September. However, the institution, specializing in digital assets, has been involved in the sector since at least 2018.

The bank already offers access to staking programs, in which users participate in a cryptocurrency validation network in exchange for a reward. It is currently possible to deposit and receive income in this modality with Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ) and Polkadot (DOT), but other compatible currencies should be available soon.

IMF warns of impact on global economy and calls for regulation of cryptocurrencies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a report on Tuesday (12) in which it warns of possible negative impacts of cryptocurrencies on global economic stability.

The institution also increased its appeal for regulation of the sector, mentioning the supposed risk brought by stablecoins (cryptos that have parity with fiat currency) and saying that the definition of norms for the sector should be “priority on the global political agenda”.

The document says regulators must face challenges such as: “operational and financial integrity risks of cryptoactive providers, investor protection risks for cryptoactives and DeFi, and inadequate reservations and reporting of some stablecoins.”

The measures are in line with statements by US congressmen and with the policy of the Biden administration, which intends to tighten the grip around the “old west” of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the president of the US central bank (Federal Reserve) made it clear that, although a regulatory effort is needed, there is no intention to ban digital assets.

Coinbase Announces New NFT Trading Platform

Coinbase cryptocurrency brokerage will enter the non-fungible tokens (NFT) business. The company announced this Wednesday (13) that it is working on a new NFT trading platform alternative to OpenSea, an industry leader that recorded a record transaction volume of US$3.4 billion in August.

The solution will connect sellers and buyers in a P2P (point-to-point) style, that is, without the active intermediation of Coinbase, which will be dedicated to offering a user-friendly interface to “make minting, buying, displaying and discovering NFTs more easier than ever,” explained the exchange in a statement.

The platform will also have a “personal feed” based on user interests and preferences for NFTs, and will only support assets created on the Ethereum network, with the promise of integrating others in the future.

The announcement comes after rival brokerage FTX also announced its own marketplace for NFTs, but focused on the blockchain ecosystem Solana, of which it is the main sponsor. In addition, Coinbase had announced in September its investment in Eternal, which markets NFT game videos.

