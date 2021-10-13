Bitcoin targets R$ 470 thousand in a new bullfight, says analyst

The price of Bitcoin is aiming for a new historic high with the recent upward movement in the market, said an analyst interviewed by Bloomberg.

Indeed, when Bitcoin crashed in recent months, many critics claimed that cryptocurrencies were dead and that it was a bubble. Recently, the CEO of JPMorgan has again attacked the world’s leading cryptocurrency, saying it has no value and is useless.

However, even with such public speaking being common in recent years, many people remain confident in the currency’s price performance. Much of this belief is even related to the high inflation of fiat currencies, which has lost enormous purchasing power, unlike Bitcoin.

Bitcoin may target US$ 80,000 after big bull movement

Speaking to Bloomberg, analyst Vijay Ayyar at brokerage Luno in Singapore, who has worked for companies like Google and Facebook, said he believes the Bitcoin scenario is promising.

In a technical, chart-based analysis, the analyst said it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bitcoin trading at $80 to $85,000 after the recent bullish move. If confirmed, Bitcoin could vary between R$ 440 and R$ 470 thousand in Brazil, considering the dollar quotation at R$ 5.54 today.

Thus, Bitcoin would be making a surprising move, which would make it break the current historical high of US$ 64,000. In Brazil, the highest price for cryptocurrency is around R$ 370 thousand.

It is worth noting that since April Bitcoin has fluctuated its price to fall, after Elon Musk stopped accepting this currency as a means of payment at Tesla and China banned mining, which caused investors to despair.

However, Musk has declared more than once that Tesla should return to accept the currency and US miners have absorbed the computational power that was previously in China, showing that the currency remained firm in its fundamentals. In the meantime, it became recognized as legal tender in El Salvador.

Bloomberg analyst said Bitcoin could get more people afraid of “US default”

Bloomberg senior analyst Mike McGlone made an observation about Bitcoin based on the US debt ceiling.

According to him, people are gaining confidence in the Bitcoin code that sets a limit on the issuance of coins in the market. At the same time, the debt of the United States is increasing and this puts at risk a default (default) in the biggest power in the world economy.

Thus, the “US debt ceiling drama,” Mike reported, may boost investments in Bitcoin in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a protection against this chaotic movement that is followed by the market.

“In light of rising US debt and tensions over a possible default, Bitcoin may be entering a single phase of a price increase in Q4 as markets gain confidence in the code that defines the supply of the cryptocurrency. The debt ceiling drama could work against managers who avoid Bitcoin allocations.”

Relative to rising US debt and tensions over a potential default, # Bitcoin may be entering a unique phase for a 4Q price rise as markets gain trust in the coding that defines the crypto’s supply. The debt-ceiling drama may work against managers that avoid allocations to Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/Owgb0wfcSF — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) October 11, 2021

While this interest is followed by the market, Bitcoin is traded this Tuesday (12) for US$ 56,700.00 in Dollars and R$ 316,000 in Real.