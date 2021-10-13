Boca Rosa ‘closes’ water park in Ceará to enjoy the son’s first trip – Zoeira

The digital influencer Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, “closed” on Monday (11), a water park located in Aquiraz, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, to enjoy the first trip of his son, Cris.

She and her husband, YouTuber Fred, arrived at the development in the morning. There, they took pictures and enjoyed of the attractions of the tourist complex with the eldest son for a while. Afterwards, the place was opened to the public.

On Instagram, Bianca posted a photo holding her son, and captioned: “King Cris didn’t have Beach Park all to himself, didn’t he? Aaaaawn! Our baby’s first trip, and it’s obvious that we chose Fortaleza! wonderful week! Too happy!”.

She also posted a series of Stories with Cris counting how his day had been: “I caught Sol, walked everywhere, met several people, felt good, calm, gave people many smiles, stared and complained a little,” described Bianca, speaking for her son.

Fred published a photo holding small, and wrote: “First time on the plane, first time on the beach, first time on the style“, adding emojis.

The couple made videos showing themselves surprised with the donkeys that appeared near where they were. “I’ve never seen little guys so close up,” said Boca Rosa. “Out of nowhere, donkeys,” reported the youtuber.

This Tuesday (12), they went to meet the Flecheiras beach, in Trairi, a fishing village located on the west coast of the state.

READ TOO

Challenge with Fortaleza players

Also on Monday (11), Fred visited to the Fortaleza Center of Excellence, in the Pici district. On the occasion, the presenter of “Desimpedidos” made a challenge with the players Lucas Crispim and Éderson dos Santos.

“After such a long time, we did it! What a amazing reception“, posted Fred, stating that the content will air Sunday (17).