Bolsonarista attacks GloboNews cameraman: ‘If I could, I would kill’ – Politics

“We in journalism have been living with insults, threats and aggression for a long time. Today I was the victim,” wrote cameraman Leandro Matozo, from GloboNews (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) Cameraman Leandro Matozo, from GloboNews, was hit with a head-butt by a pocket activist this Tuesday (12/10), at the Santurio de Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in So Paulo. The attacker even told the professional and a reporter that if he could, he would kill them both. Matozo hurt his nose, bled a lot, but he’s fine.

Leandro talked about the episode on Twitter. “Late in the afternoon, our team decided to record outside the church when we were surprised by a supporter of President Bolsonaro. He accosted us with curses against the TV and didn’t stop. At one point, he said: IF I COULD KILL YOU,” he wrote.

The cameraman was accompanied by GloboNews reporter Victor Ferreira. After hearing the threat, Ferreira called for help to police officers patrolling the region. Matozo says that it was at that moment that the aggressor head-butted him in the face. “My nose bled a lot at the time”, he narrated through twitter.

Victor also commented on the case on social media. He said that he filed a police report with the Military Police (PM), but that the agents refused to drive the aggressor to the police station so as not to “arrest the vehicle.” “The aggressor was released before us and even hitched a ride in the PM’s car to return to the sanctuary,” he wrote.

According to the So Paulo Journalists Union (SJSP), the author of the attack Gustavo Milsoni and works as a teacher at the Cid Boucault State School, in Mogi das Cruzes, in Greater So Paulo.

The organization took a stand on the issue through a note, in which it demands from the Public Security Secretariat of the State of So Paulo and from Governor Joo Dria (PSDB) that the aggression “not be relativized or neglected”.

“It is urgent that this scale of violence against communications workers be stopped before something more serious happens. The cowardly act is part of a context of increasingly recurrent intimidation of press professionals who are on the streets to fulfill the social function of bringing information to people”, reiterated the Union.