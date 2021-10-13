Bolsonaro answers Xuxa’s criticism and makes an unusual promise

Bolsonaro responds to Xuxa’s criticisms and makes an unusual promise. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Recently, Xuxa asked that fans and supporters of Jair Bolsonaro stopped following her on social media. On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 12th, the Queen of the Little People received a curious response from the Chief Executive. When commenting on a news regarding the blonde’s request, the former PSL affiliate promised to ‘reveal omitted facts’ by the presenter.

Furthermore, Bolsonaro he also promised to ‘unite’ Brazil with the comment. Obviously, the message on Twitter reverberated and reached the most talked about topics on the Internet.

“If you support Xuxa, I ask you to follow us. It would be a pleasure to point out omitted facts so that we can always improve and unite our country!”, promised the President.

REPERCUSSION

The President’s request generated supportive and critical comments. Some of them scoffed at the kinds of ‘missing facts’ Bolsonaro would reveal. For example, expenses with corporate cards, recording costs with premium beef and condensed milk. The latter, by the way, has already been explained by the Union.

On the other hand, some questioned the recording of Amor, Estranho Amor, a drama film starring Xuxa in 1982. “Isn’t this girl the one who made a porn movie* with a boy? How lucky is he?”, commented one user.

One more punctual comment on the Internet accounted for a 2019 supermarket brochure. A Twitter user published a photo of the offer ad, in which products such as milk and oil appear for less than R$3.00. As food inflation reached 75% for certain products, the price is really impressive. “You don’t say anything about this here, right?”. protested the user.

COVID-19

The provocations between Xuxa and Bolsonaro are not uncommon. In a publication on social networks this Sunday afternoon, October 10, the presenter lamented the deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil. This weekend, the brand has hit 600,000 official deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. In the text, she recalls that the lack of attitudes by government officials could change this tragedy. Without naming names, it is clear that the accountability of journalists or the disease itself does not change the dramatic scenario facing the country.

Finally, Xuxa he also asks for the Impeachment and claims that the population is being deceived by the lack of attitude of a government that does not manifest itself as it should to face the disease. Covid-19 has already killed more than 600,000 Brazilians and infected approximately 10% of the national population, around 21 million people.

“It’s no use saying it’s the fault of covid, journalism, the world that criticizes ‘him’. When will people see that they are being deceived? Sign the impeachment now”, wrote the presenter.

In the publication, Sasha’s mother compares the number of victims with other possible amounts. For example, the dead would occupy 1250 commercial planes, 8 stadiums in Maracanã or even the entire population of Cuiabá, capital of Mato Grosso.

