Bolsonaro goes to Santuário de Aparecida and hears a critical sermon

After hearing criticisms about the release of weapons and the conduct of the pandemic by his government in celebrations of the Day of the Patron Saint, President Jair Bolsonaro took off his mask and caused a crowd this Tuesday, 12, in the National Sanctuary of Aparecida. He, who had already caused a large gathering of people on arrival, paraded his body out of the car as he left the sanctuary. Part of the group, which squeezed through the security fences, applauded it and called it a “myth”, while a smaller chorus shouted “garbage”. A slipper was thrown from the crowd, but it missed the president.

Bolsonaro attended the afternoon mass in the company of ministers Marcos Pontes, from Science, Technology and Innovation, and João Roma, from Citizenship. In the homily, in front of the president, Father José Ulysses da Silva, spokesman for the sanctuary, made an indirect reference to the government’s arms stance. “If we were able to embrace Jesus’ proposal, we would be a more disarmed and fraternal people,” said the priest.

Quoting an excerpt from the gospel read by Bolsonaro during the celebration, the religious lamented the dead for covid-19 and said that “life is a value that must prevail over any other value, over our political, economic and even religious interests” . Since the beginning of the pandemic, the president has always taken a stand against social isolation measures, alleging economic damage. According to the priest, it is thanks to the solidarity of the population that the country is not going through an even more violent crisis. “We know how many people lost their lives to take care of ours. There are empty tables, there is unemployment and there are sequels of the disease,” he said. He also said that in addition to the “dragon of the pandemic” there is the “dragon of greed” that sucks the lives of those who need it most and “there are many people suffering”.







Bolsonaro goes to Aparecida and hears a critical sermon at mass Photo: Bruno Castilho / Futura Press

The priest’s statements echoed the homily at the main mass of the day, celebrated by the Archbishop of Aparecido, Dom Orlando Brades, in the morning: to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland.”

In the afternoon ceremony, Bolsonaro performed to receive the Catholic sacrament of communion and participated in the ritual of consecration to Our Lady. Important for Catholics and devotees of the saint, the ritual is not accepted by evangelicals, who make up an important base of support for the president. During Mass, Bolsonaro and his ministers wore masks, although the sanctuary’s leadership had already decided to allow presidential participation in the celebration even without facial protection. Before the mass, the president met with Father Carlos Eduardo Catalfo, rector of the sanctuary, and with Dom Orlando, who presided over the celebration.

Lies and fake news

In addition to criticizing the Bolsonaro government’s gun policy, Bishop Orlando also referred to Bolsonaro’s denial bias, defending the vaccine and science. He also called for a homeland “without hate, a republic without lies, without fake news”.

The archbishop recalled that Brazil is mourning the more than 600,000 deaths in the covid-19 pandemic and defended the preservation of the Amazon. He also asked for a hug to the Indians, the blacks, the children, the poor and “our authorities, so that, together, we can build Brazil Pátria Amada. And to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland.”

When he was in the sanctuary of Aparecida in his first year in office, on October 12, 2019, Bolsonaro was applauded, but he was also booed by the faithful. That day, the archbishop had used the homily at the mass to harshly criticize “the dragon of traditionalism” and assert that “the right is violent, it is unjust, they are shooting the Pope, the Synod, the Second Vatican Council.” Then, in the president’s presence, he softened his tone, saying dragons would be the ideologies “of both the right and the left.”

The president spends the holiday at Forte dos Andradas, in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. After visiting Aparecida, he returned to the place, which functions as a Navy transit hotel. This Wednesday, the 13th, he resumes his schedule by going to Miracatu, in Vale do Ribeira, for a delivery of land title regularization titles. On Monday, 11, he took a motorcycle ride to Praia da Enseada, wearing a helmet without a visor – which is prohibited by traffic laws – and caused crowds, once again without wearing a mask. Wearing a face shield is required by state law. On Saturday 9, the president was in Peruíbe, where he visited a fair. He was fined R$500 by the local city hall for not wearing a mask.