Bolsonaro ironizes Xuxa after receiving criticism from the presenter

President Jair Bolsonaro used his social networks on the afternoon of Tuesday (12), to make fun of Xuxa Meneghel after the presenter made harsh criticisms of his administration in front of the Federal Government. Through a post on her Instagram profile, the blonde asked the president’s supporters to stop following her on social media.

Por meio de seu perfil oficial no Twitter, Jair Bolsonaro fez questão de responder ao post da “Rainha dos Baixinhos”. The Chief Executive left a comment on a profile on the microblog named “Vida Destra” that echoed Meneghel’s statements: “If you support Bolsonaro, stop following me”, asks Xuxa on Instagram!”, read the page followed by the president.

The politician then replied: “If you support Xuxa, I ask you to follow us. It would be a pleasure to point out omitted facts so that we can always improve and unite our country!”, In the post’s comments, internet users echoed the ironic response of the president to the former Rede Globo contractor:

“Facts withheld? My dear, this is a “plot” in which you can’t stand for 10 minutes… We can start by talking about your relationship and your family with the militias of Rio de Janeiro…”, argued a netizen. “Brazil is experiencing all kinds of tragedy and look at what the country’s president is busy with! Hitting the Internet! My God!”, wrote another internet user.

Last Sunday (10), Xuxa Meneghel used her Instagram profile to share a video of Jair Bolsonaro who stated that he had been barred from watching a football match in Santos because he was not vaccinated against Coronavirus and asked: “Why that?” asked the president in the post shared by Sasha’s mother on social media.

“I’ll tell you why, Mr. President. Because we are in a pandemic, because the law is for everyone, because this is how we protect people, because 600,000 people have died, because we need to follow what scientists, doctors and the World Health Organization ask and demand from everyone in the world”, began saying the communicator.

She continued to urge supporters of the president to stop following her: “Anyone who doesn’t do that, doesn’t follow world rules, is genocidal…(and there are still people who will want to argue)… Please, stop following me, stop talking to me. And you, who are in favor of life, sign the impeachment now”, asked the presenter by providing a link at the end of her post criticizing Bolsonaro on her Instagram profile.

