Bolsonaro is booed and applauded on his visit to the sanctuary of Aparecida

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) visited the city of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, this Tuesday (12), the day of the holiday in honor of the saint, and was received by hundreds of people under jeers and shouts of support.

In a video posted on Bolsonaro’s social networks, you can hear some people calling him a “genocide”, a “murderer” and a “thief”, and also shouts of “Fora Bolsonaro” and “Bolsonaro myth”.

Bolsonaro arrived accompanied by military police officers and wearing a mask, but he greeted several people along the way and took pictures with supporters, even without a mask or with it down.

According to UOL, around 2 pm, during a mass at the sanctuary, the president gave a Bible reading. Earlier, the Archbishop of Aparecida, Dom Orlando Brandes, criticized the president in his sermon, without citing him directly.

“To be a beloved homeland, be a homeland without hate. To be a beloved homeland, a republic without lies and without fake news. Beloved homeland without corruption. And a homeland loved with brotherhood. All brothers building the great Brazilian family”, said the religious.

“Beloved Motherland” is the slogan used by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, which is in favor of arming the population.

