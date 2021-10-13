Bolsonaro is booed and greeted when he arrives in Aparecida for the patroness’s party

SAO PAULO — President Jair Bolsonaro was booed and greeted by people who accompanied his arrival in the city of Aparecida, in the Paraíba Valley, to participate in the celebrations of the Patron Saint’s Day. The president’s arrival in the early afternoon was accompanied by hundreds of people.

read: Randolfe says Covid’s CPI doesn’t end after delivery of final report; understand

In a video posted by the president on social media, you can hear people saying “genocide”, “thief”, “murderer” and “out of Bolsonaro”. There are also shouts of “Bolsonaro myth”.

Bolsonaro arrived in Aparecida wearing a mask. On Saturday, he was fined in Peruíbe, on the coast of São Paulo, for not wearing facial protection equipment.

In Aparecida, Bolsonaro gave a reading during mass in the early afternoon. Earlier, before the president’s arrival, the Archbishop of Aparecida, Dom Orlando Brandes, defended in his homily at the 9:00 am Mass that “to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland.”