Bolsonaro rebuts Xuxa’s statement: ‘If you support her, I ask you to follow us’

Reproduction/Instagram/jairmessiasbolsonaro/xuxameneghel/12.10.2021 Bolsonaro took a stand after being criticized by Xuxa on social media



The president Jair Bolsonaro manifested on Tuesday, 12, after the presenter Xuxa Meneghel ask those who support you to stop following you on social media. No Twitter, Bolsonaro fez um pedido contrário ao da apresentadora e explicou o motivo: “Se você apoia Xuxa, peço que nos siga. It would be a pleasure to point out omitted facts so that we can always improve and unite our country”. The presenter shared opinions on Tuesday when she made a post on Instagram sending a message to the president after he declared that he was prevented from watching the game Santos played against Grêmio last Sunday, 10, for not having the passport for the vaccine.

“I wanted to see the game of saints now and they told me that it has to be vaccinated. Why that? I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine”, declared Bolsonaro in a video posted by Xuxa. “I will answer you why Mr. President, because we are in a pandemic, because the law is for everyone, because that way we protect people, because 600,000 people have already died, because we need to follow what scientists, doctors and the world organization of health demands and demands from everyone in the world, because anyone who doesn’t do this and doesn’t follow the world’s rules is genocidal”, wrote the artist in the caption of the publication. After giving his answer to the president, Xuxa declared that he would not discuss the matter with Bolsonaro supporters: “There are people who will want to argue. Please, stop following me, stop talking to me and you who are in favor of life, sign the impeachment now”.