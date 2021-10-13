Bolsonaro says he won’t be vaccinated; science recommends immunization of those who have had Covid | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro said he decided not to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The statement was given in an interview on Tuesday night (12) to the radio “Jovem Pan”.

Bolsonaro argued that he has antibodies against the disease because he already had Covid-19, which would make vaccination unnecessary.

Experts, however, recommend that even those who have had Covid take the vaccine. The reason for this is that vaccination produces a longer lasting immunization than that resulting from natural infection with the disease.

Furthermore, vaccination, the scientists point out, must mobilize the entire society to be more efficient. The person who is vaccinated is not only protecting himself, but also others, as he contributes to restricting the circulation of the virus. So much so that, according to science, an effective vaccination must have more than 80% adherence by the population.

Until then, Bolsonaro had been saying that he would be the last Brazilian to be vaccinated. Now he says he won’t get vaccinated.

“With regard to the vaccine, I decided not to take the vaccine anymore. I’m seeing new studies, I have mine, my immunization is up there, IGG is 991. What am I going to get a vaccine for? It would be the same thing that you play in the R$10 lottery to win R$2. That’s out of place”, said the president to the radio.

How the vaccine works and why booster is needed in the elderly

Bolsonaro is 66 years old, within the risk group for Covid-19. The president is critical of the obligation to receive the vaccine and defends the treatment of the disease with drugs whose ineffectiveness is proven by science.

Last month, for not being vaccinated, the president had to face restrictions during a trip to New York to participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). On that occasion, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro was vaccinated in the US, being the target of criticism by politicians and experts in Brazil.