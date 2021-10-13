Bolsonaro talks about the archbishop’s sermon in Aparecida: ‘I ate the fly’ | Brazil

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Bolsonaro talks about the archbishop’s sermon in Aparecida: “I ate fly”

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) went to Aparecida do Norte last Tuesday (13) and attended a mass to celebrate the day of Our Lady of Aparecida and discussed the speech of Archbishop Dom Orlando Brandes who declared that “beloved homeland it cannot be an armed homeland”.

“If I remember, he didn’t say anything in there, only if I ate flies,” declared Bolsonaro in an interview with the program ‘Os Pingos nos Is’, broadcast by Jovem Pan radio. Through videos released on YouTube channels, Jair appears performing Bible readings during the celebration, accompanied by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes; and federal deputy Helio Bolsoanro (PSL-RJ).

During the religious act, the archbishop declared that “to be a beloved homeland, be a homeland without hate. To be a beloved homeland, a republic without lies and without fake news. A homeland loved without corruption. And a homeland loved with brotherhood. All brothers building the big Brazilian family”.

Bolsonaro took advantage of the interview to emphasize that, in the Bible, there are passages that defend the use of weapons. “I want to quote a biblical passage here: ‘Luke 22:36 – He who does not have a sword, sell his cloak and buy one.’ So the bible speaks of a weapon. This passage has to do with betrayals, when Judas betrayed Jesus . There’s a gun in the Bible.”