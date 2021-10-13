Bolsonaro usa Twitter para ironizar Xuxa: ‘peço que nos siga’

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) today used social media to counter criticism and ironically respond to a comment made by presenter Xuxa Meneghel. The artist asked the president’s followers and supporters to stop following her on Instagram.

Bolsonaro went against the grain and asked her supporters to follow them. On Twitter, the politician said that this would be a way of “pointing out omitted facts”.

If you support Xuxa, please follow us. It would be a pleasure to point out omitted facts so that we can always improve and unite our country! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) October 12, 2021

The presenter made the post on Instagram last night. In the publication, she shared a video in which Bolsonaro complains to supporters that he could not watch Santos’ game at the stadium because he did not have a passport for the vaccine.

Xuxa answers the president saying that the measure is necessary because “we are in a pandemic” and because “the law is for everyone”. In the text, the artist also says that anyone who does not follow the world’s rules for combating covid-19 can be called a “genocide”. In the end, she asks those who are “for life” to “sign the impeachment now.”

When the country recorded 600,000 deaths by covid-19, Xuxa criticized Bolsonaro and positioned himself in favor of the president’s impeachment.