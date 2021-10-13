Booster dose is scheduled at UBS and CAC

Elderly people aged 60 years and over and who have received the second dose of vaccine six months or more ago, in addition to immunosuppressed people (aged 18 years or older) who have received the second dose 28 days or more ago, can search for the additional dose (D3) by appointment at the reference Basic Health Unit (UBS) or by the Consultation Scheduling Center (CAC), by telephone 4531-8670. This scheduling modality has been available since October 4th.

According to Maria do Carmo Possidente, nurse and coordinator of the Epidemiological Surveillance (VE) of the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS) of the Jundiaí City Hall, the additional dose must be scheduled in advance. “The vaccine for the public contemplated with the additional dose is available for appointment at the UBS of reference or by the CAC, by telephone. People who are bedridden will be attended to at the residence, also with an appointment made by the family”, he details.

According to data from the State Government’s Vacina Já system, among the more than 628.7 thousand doses of vaccines against COVID-19 applied in Jundiaí, 10.2 thousand are in additional doses (D3). Also according to state data, the city accounted for, on Tuesday (12), 82.7% of the adult population vaccinated with two doses or a single dose.