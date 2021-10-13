Booster doses of the vaccine are ‘immoral’ and ‘unfair’, says WHO head

Distributing booster doses against Covid-19 in some countries while vaccines have not even arrived across the African continent is “immoral”, according to the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The increasing use of reinforcements is immoral, unequal and unfair and it has to stop,” said WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to Becky Anderson of CNN on Tuesday.

“Starting reinforcements now is really the worst thing we can do as a global community. It’s unfair and also cruel because we’re not going to stop the pandemic by ignoring an entire continent, a continent that has no capacity to manufacture other means,” he said.

WHO has recommended an additional dose of vaccine for immunocompromised people, but is strongly opposed to the widespread use of booster vaccines until more people in the world are vaccinated with a first round of Covid-19 vaccines.

South America, North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania administered a single dose of vaccine to more than 50% of their populations, while only 7% of the population in Africa received a dose, Tedros said.

In September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for some population groups.

In addition, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) instructed European Union countries to issue “official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account emerging efficacy data and limited safety data”.

The EMA says that for people with normal immune systems, booster doses of BioNTech/Pfizer “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose.” The agency also evaluates data to support a booster dose for the Modern vaccine.

