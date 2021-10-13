Brazil is ‘positioned for a robust and lasting recovery’, says Guedes | Economy

Edu Andrade/ME Guedes says that Brazil is “positioned for a robust and lasting recovery” of the economy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Brazil had handled the impact of Covid-19 “much better than expected” and said the country was “well positioned for a robust and lasting recovery” of the economy. The statement was made in a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This week, the minister is in the United States to participate in meetings of the organization and the World Bank.

Guedes also drew attention to the persistence of price pressures in several countries and said the Central Bank of Brazil has been working in line with its mandate to bring inflation back to target by 2022.

Last Tuesday (12), the IMF raised the estimate for inflation in Brazil this year by 7.9%. In accumulated terms through September, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) reached 6.9%. As a result, the country has the third worst inflation among all the G20 countries, behind only Argentina and Turkey.

In an interview with CNN International, the economy minister said that inflation is a symptom of rising global food and energy prices.

“Inflation is all over the world. Half of inflation is exactly food and energy. Therefore, our protection [social] It’s still there. Let’s keep this protection. We are going to increase the direct transfer of income to the poor to cover food and energy prices,” said Guedes, referring to Auxílio Brasil, which should be launched in November.