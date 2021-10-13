Brazil notifies 176 deaths by Covid in 24h; moving average goes below 400 after 11 months

Brazil recorded 176 deaths caused by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which includes the state. In the country, the total number of victims of the new coronavirus reached 601,442 this Tuesday, 12.

The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, continues to fall, at 367. It is the lowest average in exactly 11 months, when Brazil registered 365 deaths on November 12, 2020.

The number of notifications of new cases of the disease in 24 hours was 7,151, making the country reach the mark of 21,588,245 cases of infection by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The balance of the Ministry of Health, in turn, points to 7,359 new cases and 185 more deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,590,097 people infected and 601,398 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.

The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL, in partnership with 27 State Health Departments, in a balance released at 8:00 pm.

Partnership

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. Unprecedentedly, the initiative was a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, and it was maintained even after the maintenance of government records.

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence