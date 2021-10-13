Brazil records a moving average of 367 deaths, the lowest since 11/12

Brazil registered today a moving average of covid-19 deaths of 367, the lowest since November 12 last year, when it was 365. UOL is part, with the state health departments.

To arrive at this number, the daily average of deaths is calculated based on data from the last seven days. The index is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, because it manages to correct fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

Between 20h yesterday and today, Brazil registered 176 new deaths from covid-19 and, thus, accumulates 601,442 deaths due to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year.

7,151 new diagnoses of the disease were also notified by the secretariats. Altogether, the country has registered 21,588,245 positive cases of covid.

The state of Acre did not register new cases and Amapá new deaths in the last 24 hours. Roraima did not register new diagnoses or deaths.

Altogether, sixteen states and the Federal District show a decline. Three register stability and another seven, high. This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Of the five regions of the country, only the Northeast (-6%) registered stability. The others are in decline: Midwest (-20%), North (-23%), Southeast (-37%) and South (-36%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-8%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-29%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-29%)

North region

Acre: stable (0%) *no new cases registered in the last 24 hours

Amapá: fall (-100%) *no new deaths registered in the last 24 hours

Roraima: fall (-77%) *no new deaths or cases in the last 24 hours

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (22%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-19%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-46%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-35%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-39%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported that there was a record of 185 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 601,398 deaths across the country.

According to figures reported by the agency, between yesterday and today, 7,359 cases of covid-19 were confirmed in Brazil, bringing the total number of infected to 21,590,097 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,720,496 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 268,203 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.