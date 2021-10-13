Brazil registers 185 deaths by Covid-19, second lowest daily number in 2021

Brazil recorded over 185 deaths and 7,359 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data published on Tuesday (12) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

It is the second lowest daily number of deaths in 2021, behind the 182 deaths from the disease recorded in 24 hours released last Sunday (10), and on September 6th.

The moving average of deaths was 367, showing a reduction compared to last Tuesday (5), which registered 483 victims in an average of 7 days.

Altogether, Brazil accumulates 601,398 deaths from the disease and 21,590,097 people infected.

On Monday (11), the country had the second lowest number of daily cases since May 2020. There were 6,918 new cases.

The data published on Tuesday, however, show an increase in records even with the holiday – which usually have smaller numbers – the Day of Our Lady Aparecida.

Despite this, there is a reduction in new cases and deaths as vaccination against the coronavirus advances in the country.

On the Independence Day holiday, for example, there were 361 deaths registered in 24 hours and 13,645 new cases.

São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Santa Catarina continue to be the states most affected by the pandemic. All pass the 1.2 million infected mark.

More than 600 thousand deaths

Last Thursday (7), Brazil surpassed the mark of 600 thousand deaths by Covid-19. On June 19, the number of victims was 500,000. In August 2020, less than six months after the first death record, the country recorded 100,000 deaths from coronaviruses.

Brazil is the second country in the world with more victims of Covid-19, behind only the United States, which record more than 700 thousand deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.