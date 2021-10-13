Britney Spears surprises by revealing that she is writing a book

Singer Britney Spears revealed to followers that she is writing a book and gave details about the work

Britney Spears (39) surprised followers by revealing that he is writing a book.

On her official Instagram profile, the singer stated that the work will tell the story of a girl who was murdered, and gave some details about the plot.

“I’m writing a book about a girl who was murdered… but the ghost is trapped in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to get into the world she knew. After being trapped in limbo for three years, she is a ghost that feeds on her own reflection in the mirror. She has no one to trust, but something happens and she finds out how to cross into the world where her family is.”, he explained.

Spears went on to talk more details about the story. “Coming out of limbo, she has a decision to make…greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life. She doesn’t need the mirror anymore…she has found a portal quoting certain prayers constantly that give her insight and the gift of not being afraid anymore and getting out of limbo… but what I’ll leave to the imagination is what she does when she crosses over… besides learning to write her name again”, she concluded, without giving details about when the book will be released.

Britney Spears’ father has suspended guardianship after 13 years

Britney Spears’ father is no longer the singer’s tutor! The singer is officially free after the US court advances the suspension of the guardianship of Jamie Spears. It’s good to remember that Britney Spears’ father had already given up on the role of tutor to the pop star. However, he would leave the activity after a decision made at the hearing that would only take place in 2022.

