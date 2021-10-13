Britons risk running out of Christmas turkey for lack of workers, farmers warn | World

At the “Flower Farm”, in the heart of the English countryside, the climate is of concern. With a general shortage of manpower, Patrick Deeley, owner, still doesn’t have enough staff to distribute the Christmas turkeys.

“I don’t know if I will find the necessary staff for the work before the holidays, the pressure will be strong,” this farmer from Surrey, in the south of the UK, explains to AFP.

He should now have 12 temporary workers hired for mid-December to help him prepare, pack and deliver the birds for Christmas.

For over 15 years, he hired workers who came from the European Union, but this year he couldn’t find any, he explains.

If many workers left the sector or even the country during the stoppages imposed by the pandemic, Deely declares himself convinced that “Brexit is also an important factor”.

“Because one of the consequences is the massive loss of labor,” he says.

Brexit, which came into full force on Jan. 1, makes it difficult for workers from the European Union, who now need to obtain an expensive work visa, to enter.

Faced with the shortage of labor in the poultry sector, some farmers have multiplied job ads, but candidates are scarce.

“It’s not the most glamorous thing in the world, it’s hard work, it’s agriculture, you have to work seven days a week,” explains Mark Gorton.

Gorton is a turkey farmer in Norfolk, east of England, and nowadays he doesn’t have a single temporary worker, when he used to have between 300 and 400 every year.

“We are six weeks away from starting to prepare the turkeys for the Christmas market and, at the moment, we don’t have workers”, he says with concern.

Working 18-19 hours a day

Due to labor shortages, some farmers have been forced to produce fewer turkeys this year and supermarkets have reduced their orders.

“The number of turkeys has dropped considerably,” Deely said, “whether you have 10 turkeys or 20,000, the problem is basically the same: there is a huge shortage of skilled labor.”

In the face of news about this situation, consumers rush and demand increases far in advance.

According to the Traditional Farm Fresh Turkeys Association, which brings together 40 farms, most of its members registered a significant increase in orders compared to this period last year. Some farms even claimed that the orders had increased fivefold.

As poultry is a key sector of the British economy, the government has decided to grant 5,500 exceptional three-month visas to attract temporary workers, but farmers fear that will not be enough to change the game.

“Would I leave my home, my country, my job, my security, just to come help a country that said it doesn’t want me? I wouldn’t do that,” says Patrick.