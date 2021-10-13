‘Broker of the stars’, indicted for acting with ‘Paraó dos Bitcoins’, is arrested in São Paulo; he was at large

RIO — This Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Police arrested one of the fugitives from Operation Kryptos II, carried out last month. Michael de Souza Magno, known as the “celebrity broker”, was spotted as he was driving along the Castelo Branco highway in Araçariguama, São Paulo, aboard a Jaguar.

Like Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, owner of GAS Consultoria, Michael Magno had already been accused of fraud against the national financial system. However, he was still a fugitive. The man was sent to a prison in the city of São Paulo and will be transferred to Rio this Wednesday. Michael became known on the Rio-São Paulo axis for appearing in photos alongside artists to whom he would have sold properties.

Operation Kryptos places the broker as a major operator of GAS that promised 10% return on investment in cryptocurrencies.

Although the investigation shows that there is no formal link between the broker and Glaidson, Michael was, according to the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), linked to the couple Tunay Pereira Lima and Marcia Pinto dos Anjos, both arrested on the same day as the ex-waiter — on August 25 — during the operation. In 2021, Michael declared assets and taxable income of more than R$32 thousand, in addition to assets of just over R$293,000.

The officers also discovered invoices for purchases made by Michael that appear in Tunay’s personal e-mail. In addition, he also acquired two gaming tables where the delivery address is Glaidson’s own.

Also according to the MPF, between November 2020 and February 2021, Michael handled more than R$9.6 million in a single checking account. The suspect was denounced on October 5 and the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio made him a defendant along with Glaidson and 16 other people.





In the second phase of the operation, preventive arrest warrants and two search and seizure warrants were carried out in Rio against João Marcus Pinheiro Dumas Viana, also appointed by investigators as the operator, and Michael Magno, both linked to Glaidson. In a court-authorized wiretap, Michael claims that Glaidson should leave the country as soon as possible.

Michael de Souza Magno’s defense was sought, but did not return until the publication of this report.