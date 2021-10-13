Bruno Méndez has muscle damage and leaves Inter for at least 10 days

Inter confirmed, earlier this Tuesday night, the muscle injury in the left thigh of defender Bruno Méndez. With that, he becomes absent for at least 10 days, and is out of the match against América-MG, this Wednesday.

Thus, coach Diego Aguirre will not be able to repeat the weekend’s lineup, when the team thrashed Chapecoense by 5 to 2 in Beira-Rio. After the match, the coach had said that if there were no unforeseen events, the team would be the same.

Thus, the trend is for Victor Cuesta’s partner to be Gabriel Mercado. The defender is among those related to the clash, as announced by Inter on Tuesday night.

📝 Players related to the match against América-MG. #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/vMAv2f362Z — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 12, 2021

Inter ended the preparation to face América-MG in the last training session held at CT Parque Gigante. This would be the first time since taking over, exactly one inning ago, that Aguirre would repeat the team. The team must be formed by Daniel; Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Lindoso, Mauricio, Patrick and Taison; Yuri Alberto.

Inter faces América-MG this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm. The match, valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, takes place in Beira-Rio.





