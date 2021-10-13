BTS members “troll” Jimin on his birthday

Jimin is turning 26 and the members of BTS decided to celebrate the date in style: trolling the birthday boy.

For starters, Jin decided to give a very economical gift for Jimin’s birthday. In fact, he crossed all the limits of the economy. Like previous years, he was the first to wish his friend a happy birthday.

Advertising Unable to load ad

However, instead of buying a card for Jimin, Jin was stingy and wrote “Jimin, happy birthday..” on a torn piece of cardboard.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Remember, this isn’t the first time Jin has given Jimin a thrifty birthday card. Last year he used a piece of toilet paper.

(Photo: Reproduction)

J-Hope was the second member to troll Jimin on his birthday. First, he joined Weverse to ask fans what photos he posted on his friend’s birthday last year.

After fans helped him out, J-Hope went to Twitter to post new photos and videos. First, J-Hope shared a funny video of Jimin’s dancing on set. “Cute”, says the subtitle.

Then J-Hope posted a video of Jimin starring in an even sillier moment: he trips over himself as he dances and falls. The subtitle? “Sexy”.

In the third video, Jimin makes his own sound effects while boxing with Jungkook. “Lovely,” says the caption.

The last post is a series of photos of Jimin in relaxed moments behind the scenes of BTS footage. However, the icing on the cake is a hilarious click in which he appears brushing his teeth.

(Photo: Playback/Twitter @BTS_twt)

(Photo: Playback/Twitter @BTS_twt)

(Photo: Playback/Twitter @BTS_twt)

(Photo: Playback/Twitter @BTS_twt)

Later, J-Hope went to Weverse and explained that he had edited the hilarious photo but accidentally tweeted the original version. “Anyway, happy birthday Jimin”, completed the artist.

The world is not ready to see Muscled Jin

At the 2021 PARTY, the BTS revealed that Jimin, RM, Jungkook and Suga were the members who were going to the gym the most. “You and I are the only ones left [para entrar],” Jin told J-Hope at the time.

Now, Jin has officially joined the “muscled” of BTS and is gaining a lot of mass at HYBE’s premises. On Weverse, Jin revealed that he has been to the gym ten times in just two weeks.

“I promised I would work out when I went to the office, and I visited almost 10 times in 2 weeks. What if I get too muscular?” asked the BTS member.

After training for two weeks, Jin said his body fat dropped to 15%! “Kim Namjoon asked me to work out with him, but he disappeared.”

Jin is already known for his shoulders around the world. Are we ready for the Worldwide Muscle Guy? Yes we are!