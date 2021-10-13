Buccaneers remove technician from honor ring after racist and homophobic email | football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced the removal of coach Jon Gruden from the franchise’s ring of honor. Super Bowl champion with the Florida team in 2002, the coach was embroiled in a scandal after the leak of e-mails with racist, homophobic and misogynistic content last Monday.
“While we recognize Jon Gruden’s achievements within the field, his actions go against the core values of this organization,” Tampa wrote in a statement.
The loss of honor is just another chapter in the scandal surrounding Gruden. After racist offenses to the player’s union leader leaked on the 1st, Jon saw other emails revealed by The New York Times, offending women, gays and criticizing the NFL concussion protocol on Monday (11th ). Gruden resigned from the Raiders shortly after the report was published.
Gruden’s messages were discovered amid an investigation of misconduct at the Washington Football Team. High-ranking members of the team were accused of sexual harassment by female employees and cheerleaders.
Jon Gruden when honored with the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor — Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The NFL conducted a private investigation and analyzed more than 16,000 emails sent and received by members of the Washington team, including Jon Gruden’s offenses. Despite this, the league has stated that it will not publish the content of other messages.
The owner of the Washington Football Team was fined $10 million. The NFL Players Union (NFLPA) is studying legal action to demand the disclosure of all the content of the e-mails and investigate other crimes committed.