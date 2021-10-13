Businessman broke up soon after intimacy with Juliette on boat | Fabia Oliveira



Priscilla Moura, Juliette Freire and Daniel Trovejani – Reproduction

Published 10/12/2021 21:01 | Updated 10/13/2021 08:52 AM

Biomedicine student, Priscilla Moura, decided to publish an outburst, after seeing her name back in evidence because of Juliette Freire and her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Trovejani. The two were photographed together at a dinner in the city of Petrolina, in Pernambuco. “It’s the only and last time I’m going to talk about it. Me and Daniel haven’t been together since the 17th of July. We were dating and there was never an engagement. No more texts, no more questions and mind your own business. mine!” wrote Priscilla.

Just to remember that champion ‘BBB 21’ was seen for the first time with Daniel, who is Anitta’s ex, during a boat trip with friends, on July 12th. Later, the two were also seen at a dinner with the influencer Camila Coutinho and her husband. The column learned that days after the photos on the boat, in which Juliette and the boy appear in a more intimate atmosphere, with their hands on their hips and all, Daniel and Priscilla ended their relationship. The businessman claimed that he was ending their relationship because he was depressed.