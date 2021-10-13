Bye Mark: how to delete Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – Link

See how to delete your Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts

Blackout of social networks, allegations of negligence in the management of platforms and crisis regarding transparency: the last few days have not been easy for Facebook (which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram). Even worse for users, who started to feel exposed and violated again. All of this makes a lot of people think about abandoning Mark Zuckerberg’s domains.

The task is not difficult, but completely deleting accounts on these services does not always mean erasing all the information left in them. Then the state put together this little guide to not only delete accounts on Facebook networks altogether, but also leave as little information as possible behind. Check out!

How to delete Facebook

To delete your Facebook account you must first login to your profile. If you want to perform the procedure by cell phone or go straight to the delete page, go to this link. On the desktop, you can access this page through top platform menu.

Look for the last icon on the right, enter “Settings and Privacy” and then “Settings”. In the menu of the newly opened page, click on “Your Facebook info”. From the center screen, select “Disable and Delete”. At this point you will see the options to “deactivate” or “delete” the account.

THE deactivation means that no one else will be able to see your profile, but some information, such as messages sent to friends, may still be visible. There are also chances that your contacts will continue to see your name on their friends list. You’ll still be able to chat with people on Messenger and reactivate your account at any time, without losing media.

already the exclusion means that you will no longer be able to regain access to the platform. Media and pages that only you control will be deleted. Therefore, it is advisable to download these files before deletion. A quick procedure can be done in “Settings and Privacy” by clicking on “Your information” and then on “Download your information”.

Even if you delete the account, your Facebook friends will still be able to access the messages you’ve sent them. The platform gives 14 day grace period before fully deleting the profile and the deletion request will be canceled if logged in during this period.

How to delete Instagram

To delete your Instagram, the social network app won’t be very useful. As a security tool, the “delete” option requires accessing the platform’s support page in a browser.

But before you retire your app, you can use it to save your account data. For this, access the top right menu on your profile (symbolized by three dashes) and click on “Settings”. Then go to the “Security” option and then select “Download Data”.

To follow up on the exclusion of the profile, go to the website. There, log in with your Instagram account and then select the reason for deleting the profile. On the next screen, confirm your password and click on the “Delete + account name” option.

With this procedure, your account information will be deleted after a set date and your profile will no longer be visible on the platform. The username you used will also become available for other profiles to adopt.

As with Facebook, it is also possible to disable the Instagram profile temporarily, without deleting it. For that, go to this other link.

How to delete WhatsApp

To delete your WhatsApp account you need to open the app and select the menu (characterized by the three dots on Android and by the “Settings” icon on iOS). Click on “Settings”, access the item “Account” and then “Delete my account”.

You will then need to enter your phone number in full international format and select “Delete my account”. Finally, indicate the reason why you are deleting your account and click on the definitive “Delete my account”.

By deleting your personal WhatsApp account, your entire message history and automatic backups of your conversations can also be automatically deleted. So, if you want to save some information, it is advised to make a full backup.

With the deletion, your phone number will also no longer be associated with WhatsApp and your account will be removed from your friends’ WhatsApp favorites lists. If you join groups, you will also be automatically removed from group chats.

Delete your account though, does not mean to delete the messages that were sent to your WhatsApp contacts, as your friends will still have access to the contents that were exchanged. It is also worth remembering that the action of deleting your account cannot be undone and, therefore, it is not possible to recover a deleted WhatsApp account.