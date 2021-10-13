Caixa releases withdrawal of the 6th installment for the new group; up to R$375

On this post-holiday Wednesday, 10/13, Caixa resumes the release of withdrawals relating to the 6th installment of emergency aid. The concession, from the beginning, has been organized based on the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays. Thus, those born in July can already, this Wednesday, redeem the value at lottery agencies and, likewise, at banking correspondents.

Remembering that the sixth cycle of emergency aid to beneficiaries of the family allowance has already been finalized. For this audience, withdrawals are guaranteed from the same period for deposits into the account. Those enrolled in Bolsa Família receive the most advantageous benefit between the emergency aid and the program in question.

In case of any doubt, it is possible to obtain more information through Caixa’s telephone center through the number 111 (service takes place between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm). There is also the alternative of making queries on the website of the bank and Dataprev, the state-owned company that is responsible for processing the benefit.

Withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid: calendar

This Wednesday (10/13), the release of withdrawals will be made for beneficiaries who were born in July. Members of the CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in this way, can withdraw the corresponding amount from the following dates:

Born in January: 10/4;

Born in February: 10/5;

Born in March: 10/5;

Born in April: 06/10;

Born in May: 10/08;

Born in June: 10/11;

Born in July: 10/13;

Born in August: 14/10;

Born in September: 10/16;

Born in October: 18/10;

Born in November: 10/19;

Born in December: 10/19.

It is worth emphasizing that the amounts of the 6th installment of emergency aid continue in the same way. Transfers vary according to the family composition of beneficiaries. In other words, mothers who provide the home receive R$375 per month, while those who live alone have the benefit of R$150.

In other cases, the payment has an average value of R$250 per installment.