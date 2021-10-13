Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

Simone Medina, mother of the Sufi Gabriel Medina, does not get tired of generating controversy. After the businesswoman says she has intimate videos of her daughter-in-law, Yasmin Brunet, and comparing her with a porn actress, the model will file a lawsuit in court and sue Simone, according to information from Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles.

In a message sent to her son, Simone says she received a supposedly intimate video from Yasmin: “Even your trial I feel sorry for you. I pity your poverty of spirit. Your wife and her mother are very decent: Porn, abortion, homosexual relationship. Who are you? Rotten,” she snapped.

“Oh, I forgot. I received a video of Yasmin making a pacifier. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was really crazy at a party at her condo in Rio. New! Drunk, in the parking lot, doing this to a guy and then throwing up,” he continued.

By law, because the prints contain supposed images of Yasmin Brunet still underage, Simone Medona can be held liable for child pornography, slander and defamation.

