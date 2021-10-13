Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca team up to launch podcast channel

Digital influencers Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, who together have millions of followers on social networks, have a project that has everything to be a huge success. The friends will team up to launch a podcast channel on a new platform. The project already has its first season defined with 11 live episodes, which will be broadcast weekly. Each of them will receive great guests. The launch is scheduled for October 25th.

The LeoDias column found that Camila and Virginia decided to spend the week together, traveling abroad, to narrow down all the details of the productions.

On the 6th, Virginia met Camila Loures in Madrid, the capital of Spain, and posted a photo of a meeting they had. “She arrived”, announced the wife of singer Zé Felipe.

“I don’t know if you are prepared for the project that is to come”, he declared. The singer also posted on her Instagram: “I came to Europe to meet the cat for our project, which comes out later this month and will be amazing. Get ready!” he wrote. “I love you, sister,” he completed.

official announcement

As was announced, at 12:00 on Tuesday, the duo officially communicated the news to fans. With similar posts on Instagram, they wrote: “By stopping by to talk to you about our project. We are very happy to announce to you the start of our podcast. Get ready, it’s going to be really cool, lots of entertainment, lots of cool conversation, a project that was born with a lot of love and that we’re going to deliver with great gratitude!”.

And they continued: “Gratitude for where you made us come and gratitude to all the guests who will be with us in this beautiful project! It’s noix, guys, 2021 is ours and let’s go. God in front and us side by side. On 10/25/2021, at 9 pm, on the YouTube channel: PODCATS. Who do you want over there?!”.

