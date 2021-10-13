Camilla de Lucas turns 27; see influencer and presenter trivia | The Masked Singer Brazil

Camilla de Lucas turns 27 this Wednesday, 10/13, and there are plenty of reasons to celebrate this anniversary! Vice-champion of BBB21, millions of followers and with a program to call her own, after all she commands the Chat The Masked Singer Brazil, the digital influencer can also be called a presenter, model and content producer – in addition to the beauty queen , right mores? 🥰

See some fun facts about Camilla de Lucas:

✔ Born and raised in Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, Camilla is the daughter of Maria Lucia and Marco Lucas. And he also has a brother, Gabriel de Lucas.

✔ And he is literally a big man: he is 1.79 m tall!

2 of 4 Camilla de Lucas — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Camilla de Lucas — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

✔ Studied accounting and has worked in a real estate agency

✔ She has been dating musician Mateus Ricardo for over two years. Big couple! ❤️

✔ Started producing content for the internet in 2017, especially in beauty and makeup

✔ During the pandemic, it became even more famous with fun videos

✔ And that led her to give interviews to Pedro Bial and Fátima Bernardes 😉

✔ Accumulates more than 20 million followers on social networks and has been nominated for more than 5 different awards

✔ She was the vice-champion of BBB21

✔ But being in the most watched house in Brazil was an old dream… So much so that he told the house that he had already subscribed to other editions of the reality show, but as Pipoca.

✔ Out here keep the friends you made in the game

✔ Signed a contract with Globo shortly after leaving the BBB and celebrated the news in style, of course!

✔ It is in the process of hair transition – and even talked about it at the BBB!

3 of 4 Camilla de Lucas shows off her natural hair at BBB21 — Photo: Globo Camilla de Lucas shows off her natural hair at BBB21 — Photo: Globo

✔ Adept at laces, she is always changing her look.

4 of 4 Camilla de Lucas is always changing her laces and wigs — Photo: Publicity Camilla de Lucas is always changing her laces and wigs — Photo: Disclosure

✔ It’s the queen of faces & mouths, which yields some memes out there

Camilla de Lucas — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

✔ In an interview with Gshow, he talked about the importance of stamping a magazine cover: ‘Being a reference is significant’

