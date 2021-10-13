Canoe turns, 3 fall into the water and 9 year old child is the only survivor | Santa Catarina

Two crew of an aluminum canoe disappeared after falling into a river in Imaruí , in the south of Santa Catarina, on Monday afternoon (11). A 9-year-old boy, who was with his mother on the boat, survived . He was the only one who made it to the shore, where he asked for help to save his mother and her friend, who had already submerged.

The bodies of a woman, aged 28, and a man, aged 31, were located between dawn and the morning of this Tuesday (12), by fishermen and divers from the Military Fire Department.

According to the firefighters, the boy said that the canoe had capsized during a maneuver and the three crew fell into the water. The two adults were unable to swim to the shore and disappeared. The child, on the other hand, managed to hold onto the canoe and, after some time, reached the ground.

The boy asked for help and the Military Fire Department was called. Two divers and a commander started the water searches on the same day, until nightfall. At 20:00 on Monday, the works were closed.

The river, according to firefighters, is around 50 meters wide and 6 meters deep. The current is weak.

At dawn this Tuesday, around 4 am, fishermen found the woman’s body. It was not informed, however, if it was submerged.

The searches resumed around 6:00 am and the diving team found the man’s body at around 9:15 am, underwater. It was approximately 50 meters from where the vessel capsized.

