Captain Kirk, from ‘Star Trek’, travels into space today; find out details | Technology

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais William Shatner will be the oldest person to go into space

Actor William Shatner, who played the role of Captain James Kirk in the “Star Trek” series, will be the next to venture into space. At 90, he travels on Wednesday for Blue Origin, the space tourism company owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am, Brasília time. The flight will depart from a launch pad in West Texas. Shatner will climb about 101.39 km before the passenger pod separates from the company’s New Shepard rocket.

An average New Shepard flight takes a total of 11 minutes from start to finish, with approximately four minutes of weightlessness in space.

Fans of the show and space travel can follow BlueOrigin’s new flight live streamed on the company’s digital platforms.

Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen; Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries and Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of missions and flight operations. The mission is called NS-18.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time. Now I’m taking the opportunity to see it with my own eyes. A miracle,” Shatner said in a press release on the day the trip was announced.

With the endeavour, Shatner will be the oldest person to fly through space, surpassing the 82-year-old Wall Funk, who participated in the first launch of Blue Origin in July.

In addition to Funk, Bezos himself and his brother Mark Bezos were on the flight, as was 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen, who became the youngest person to take off on a space mission.

The first flight of the New Shepard rocket took off on July 20 and lasted 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

Billion Dollar Space Race

The search for reaching space has become an object of attention and dispute in recent times. In addition to Bezos, Richard Branson, from Virgin Galactics, and Elon Musk, owner of Space X, have already taken steps in this race.

Branson was the first civilian to achieve the feat. In the case of him and Bezos, suborbital flights were performed, when spacecraft do not enter Earth’s orbit, but rise and return to the ground.

Musk already managed to bring the first tourists to Earth’s orbit last month.

Despite the common objective, the enterprises have some differences in their objectives and strategies.

Branson has more “modest” plans. Its focus is to offer sub-orbital tourist flights for those interested in space. Bezos, on the other hand, wants to resume trips to the Moon through the Blue Moon project, a kind of robotic aircraft that should start traveling there within three years.

In this first moment, Musk presents himself as the most daring. Tesla’s owner dreams of colonizing Mars, reducing costs to reach the red planet.

Unlike the other two, he was not present on the flight carried out by his company.

The audiovisual in space

Shatner’s trip is another step closer between the audiovisual industry and space.

Actor Tom Cruise even spoke with the SpaceX crew. And, according to the NME website, the company should take him to the International Station to record a feature, the result of a partnership with NASA.

The film, which is directed by Doug Liman, would have a stipulated budget of $200 million. However, there is still no confirmation of a possible flight with Cruise’s participation.

The production of Russian director Klim Shipenko has already taken off. Russian space agency Roscosmos, in partnership with public broadcaster Channel One, shoots scenes for the tentatively titled film “The Challenge” aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The flight took off on October 5th and has a Russian team of three cosmonauts and two film professionals, the director and actress Yulia Peresild.

The feature film, which will tell the story of a doctor sent to the Station to save an astronaut’s life, was the first to be shot directly from space.

The actress and Shipenko will spend 12 days filming in the Russian part of the station. With no experience in space or aviation, Yulia began training in the first half of 2021 right after auditioning for the feature.