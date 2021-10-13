Captain Kirk, from ‘Star Trek’, travels this Wednesday to space in Jeff Bezos’ spaceship – 10/13/2021 – Science

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company is set to launch its second suborbital tour flight from Texas on Wednesday with actor William Shatner, who personified the promise of space travel in the TV and movie series ” Star Trek”. “Captain Kirk” will be one of the four crew on the flight, all civilians.

Shatner, 90, is expected to become the oldest person to climb into space. He and his crewmates are scheduled to launch at 9:00 am (12:30 GMT) aboard the fully autonomous, 18.30-meter-high New Shepard spacecraft from the Blue Origin launch center about 30 kilometers outside of the city. of Van Horn in rural Texas.

Joining Shatner on the flight, which is expected to last approximately 10 minutes, will be former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, clinical research entrepreneur Glen de Vries and Blue Origin vice president and engineer Audrey Powers.

New Shepard is expected to take passengers 60 miles above Earth, allowing them to experience a few minutes of zero gravity before the crewed capsule returns to the Texas desert using parachutes. The flight, previously scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed for reasons related to the wind.

The four crew members underwent training on Tuesday, and the team completed a flight readiness assessment to ensure “all systems are ready for launch,” Blue Origin said on Twitter.

Blue Origin had a successful debut space tourism flight on July 20, with Bezos and three other people on board flying to the edge of space and back in a 10-minute, 10-second ride. On that flight, pioneering aviation pilot Wally Funk, 82, became the oldest person to reach space.

Bezos, founder of the Amazon company and its current CEO, created Blue Origin 20 years ago.

Shatner, who turned 90 in March, has been active since the 1950s and remains active in entertainment projects and fan conventions. He starred as Captain James T. Kirk of the spacecraft Enterprise in the classic 1960s TV series “Star Trek” and later seven films about adventures in outer space.

As an actor, Shatner was synonymous with space travel. During the opening credits of each episode of the series, he called space “the last frontier” and promised to “explore strange new worlds, to seek new lives and civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before”.

Shatner said there is irony and symmetry to his space travel, as he played a space explorer for decades and now truly becomes one of them.

“This is no joke,” Shatner told CBS Mornings.

“I want to see space. I want to see Earth. I want to see what we need to do to save Earth. I want to have a perspective that I haven’t been shown yet,” Shatner said.

The actor’s participation in the flight helped generate publicity for Blue Origin in its competition with two billionaire-backed rivals — Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic — to lure customers willing to pay a hefty sum to experience spaceflight .

Branson launched its space tourism service on July 11, traveling in a suborbital flight with six others aboard his company’s VSS Unity rocket plane. SpaceX, which has transported numerous astronauts and payloads to the International Space Station for NASA, debuted its space tourism business by flying the first civilian crew to Earth orbit on a three-day mission that ended Sept. 18.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said two weeks ago that it will review safety issues raised by former and current Blue Origin employees, who accused the company of prioritizing speed and cost containment over quality and control. the training of personnel.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves