Captain Kirk, from Star Trek, travels to space this Wednesday – International

William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek, goes into space – now for real (photo: Disclosure)

A rocket from the company Blue Origin will fly this Wednesday (13) for a few minutes in space, with an emblematic passenger of the space conquest on board: William Shatner, who played the legendary Captain Kirk of the Star Trek series.

At 90, he will be the oldest person to travel into space.

This is the second flight with passengers aboard the company of billionaire Jeff Bezos, who was on the first trip, which took place in July.

The take-off is scheduled for 9:00 am local (11:00 am from Brasilia), from West Texas.

The fully automated and reusable New Shepard rocket takes off vertically and consists of an ultra-modern designed launcher and pod that detaches during flight.

Propelled in this way, it goes beyond the so-called Karman Line, at an altitude of 100 km, which marks the limit of space according to the international convention.

Passengers can get out of their seats and float for a few moments in zero gravity.

The capsule then returns to Earth, braked by three parachutes and a rear thruster. The launcher returns apart to automatically land not far from the takeoff point.

In total, the experiment lasts just 11 minutes.

In addition to the Canadian actor, three other passengers will be on board.

Chris Boshuizen is a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, a company that photographs the Earth in high resolution every day using satellites.

Glen de Vries co-founder of Medidata Solutions, a company specializing in software for monitoring clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry.

And finally, Audrey Powers, manager of Blue Origin, particularly in charge of flight operations and maintenance of the rockets.

Less than three months after Jeff Bezos’ flight into space, the new one shows his company’s determination to establish its presence in the coveted space tourism industry.

Bezos’ company is in close competition with Virgin Galactic, which offers a similar experience in just a few minutes. In July, British billionaire Richard Branson also flew into space aboard a ship of his company.

In September, Elon Musk’s SpaceX held four space tourists for three days in orbit around the Earth, a much more ambitious (and expensive) mission.

“We are only at the beginning, but what a miraculous start and what a wonder to be a part of it,” said William Shatner in a video released by Blue Origin.

Star Trek, shown starting in 1966 for just three seasons, recounted the adventures of the USS Enterprise, launched on an interstellar exploration mission.

Sci-fi fans, including Bezos, have turned it into a cult series. The Amazon founder even appeared in one of the many films derived from the series, unrecognizable under an alien character makeup.

“Captain Kirk, played by Shatner, is perhaps more than anyone else ‘the last frontier’ for some generations in the United States and around the world,” said AFP American screenwriter Marc Cushman.

The actor and his character “were symbols of the nation’s – and the world’s – growing interest in space exploration,” he added.

Long led by government agencies, the conquest of space now has the growing support of private companies. And William Shatner is part of this promotion.

