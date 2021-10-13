Carlinhos Maia says he doesn’t understand Marina in reality

by

Carlinhos Maia commented on the presence of Marina Ferrari in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The influencer answered why he would not accept to participate in a reality show and said he did not understand why the girl submitted to the program.

“They posted on Twitter: ‘Why do you think Carlinhos doesn’t participate in a reality show?’ I don’t participate because I’m rich. I’m already rich, thanks to Jesus Christ! for a bunch of people who never gave me a loaf of bread, that I don’t know? Me, huh! I’m hanging out with Marina, a girl who lives on top of my building, rich since she was a child, to be humiliated with a step on her foot. How crazy! I said: Marina, what are you going to get? Humiliation! There’s Posche gathering dust. Rich, rich, rich!” began Carlinhos.

The influencer also commented on the friction between the artist and Rico Melquiades: “I’m here thinking. Rico, who is from my class, which is also revolutionizing, I just keep an eye out and if I go too far, I stop rooting for it, however much that I love. And there’s Marina, who isn’t my friend, but she’s someone I like. I’m like? Sad. Two people here in Maceió are fighting each other.”

Finally, he spoke again about Marina: “The same architect as Marina came to mine. Beautiful apartment, Marina’s. And then I blinked, slept, and Marina was pulling horse turds. I’m going to talk to Marina’s family. When I look at her, I took aim, I saw a Prada at her foot and she was being blacked out, I say: ‘Look, what? What? Humiliation!'”.

