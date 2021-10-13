Carolina complains about Angel’s clothes

In the next chapters of secret truths, Carolina (Drica Moraes) is getting annoyed with the way she’s been treated by Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) in some situations, but another situation leaves her confused.

At first, Arlete/Angel’s (Camila Queiroz) birthday is coming and the entrepreneur makes a point of giving the young woman an affectionate hug the day before. The girl’s mother then realizes that it was a warm moment and begins to find the situation strange, mainly because of some hints.

A little later, the three of them are on the couch to watch TV, but the millionaire starts texting the girl that he thinks she is beautiful. Angel leaves the place and goes to the bedroom. In the morning of the next day they are having breakfast and the girl is in the greatest mood with her stepfather.

Carolina notices again, but now decides to go to her daughter to make a wish. “Daughter, did I want to talk to you something?”, asks the girl. “Daughter, I think you’re wearing too short clothes… These shorts for example, leave your entire skin out”, she warns, making it clear that she is jealous.

