Casa Branca warns that ‘there will be things people won’t get’ at Christmas – 10/12/2021 – Market

White House officials, who are struggling to alleviate global supply bottlenecks choking US ports, roads and railroads, said Americans could suffer from higher prices and some empty shelves in the Christmas season.

The supply crisis, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, not only threatens to affect US spending at a critical time, it also poses political risk for President Joe Biden.

The White House has been trying to address supply bottlenecks, from meat to semiconductors, and formed a task force in June to address the problem.

American consumers, unaccustomed to empty shelves, may have to be flexible and patient, White House officials said.

“There are going to be things that people are not going to get,” a senior official told Reuters when asked about the year-end purchases.

“At the same time, many of these things should be possible to replace with others…I don’t think there’s a real reason to panic, but we all feel the frustration and there’s a certain need for patience to help get through a relatively short period of time. time.”