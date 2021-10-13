Cauã Reymond shows his daughter with Grazi Massafera and declares himself

Actor Cauã Reymond enchanted by appearing with his daughter with actress Grazi Massafera, girl Sofia

The actor Cauã Reymond appeared enjoying a father-daughter moment with the girl Sofia, nine, who is the result of his relationship with the actress Grazi Massafera. He took his daughter on roller skating at a skate park.

The girl Sofia appeared, walking with ease on the four-wheel skates. And she faced the skate park with no problems. By showing your daughter rollerblading on the track, Cauã Reymond he declared himself to the little one and showed that he is a very proud father. He said, “Father’s pride.”

And internet users were just praise for the daughter of Cauã and Grazi Massafera. “How beautiful! Really proud, Sofia rocking on her skates”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “It was a smash! Very beautiful!”. A netizen also said: “How cute! May God bless you always!”.

One Internet user also stated: “Too beautiful! Sofia is a charming child and clearly very happy”. And one internet user also observed: “Too beautiful! The only thing missing was the helmet…”. One netizen also said: “It’s been rocking on skates, but please remember the helmet, it’s very important.”

Another netizen also said: “This kitten goes far! It sure is proud of the beautiful and wonderful parents”. One Internet user commented: “Wonderful girl! May God bless you always!”.

After having spent this fun time with your daughter, Cauã Reymond and his wife, nutritionist Mariana Goldfarb, embarked on a very special trip! The couple is enjoying a few days of rest in the Maldives Islands! The actor showed that he is also taking advantage of the trip to surf the sea in the Maldives.

Grazi Massafera even commented on the couple’s trip. The actors maintain a good relationship despite having separated when Sofia was still a baby. They have shared custody of Sofia and Grazi has a good relationship with both Cauã and Mariana. The actress said: “This place is a paradise”.

