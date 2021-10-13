Cause of death of influencer Gabby Petito was strangulation, says police

The influencer’s cause of death little gabby, 22, was strangled, and the form of death was murder, announced on Tuesday (12) Teton County Coroner Brent Blue at a news conference.

Authorities have previously announced in preliminary findings that the young woman’s death was a homicide. The press conference is in progress.

Blue explained that it took a month to get to the final autopsy because the employees were too “picky” in going over the details.

He noted that they were also awaiting the arrival of other experts to help with the investigation and return of the toxicology test.

“It was just a matter of making sure everything was right,” he told reporters.

The medical examiner stated that there are many details about the condition of Gabby Petito’s body that he cannot yet reveal due to local rules.

Blue, however, said the body had been left in the desert for three to four weeks before it was discovered and examined.

“All I can comment on is that her body was left in the desert for three to four weeks,” Blue said, when asked by a reporter if he could describe any natural impact of the surroundings on the body.

The doctor refused to say whether the body had bruises or whether it had been buried or left above ground. He stated that Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death.

Before her disappearance, Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling through several western states of the U.S. The influencer was reported missing on September 11th.

Laundrie, who returned to her Florida home without her, has since disappeared.

The importance of searching for DNA in Gabby Petito’s body

The coroner also said that samples of DNA were taken from Petito’s body. The correspondent of CNN Jean Casarez said these samples could be “extremely important” in the criminal investigation.

“The promoters are very interested in DNA because it – especially DNA that is not hers – can be extremely important. There are things called defensive attacks, and defensive wounds, and they look under their nails to see if there’s any DNA from someone else,” Casarez said.

He noted that “if there was anything that could show that someone … was committing an act against her, that DNA could be used” in a criminal case.

Casey Jordan, a criminologist and behavioral analyst, said the location from which forensic investigators extracted the DNA from Petito’s body could yield a “stronger source” of DNA from his attacker.

“Skin under her nails, from when she’s trying to fight her attacker, is a bigger source of DNA than just a strand of hair or fiber that might have been found in something she was wearing,” Jordan said.

Jordan told the CNN that DNA “is what your investigators are really going to use to build an airtight case against the person who killed them.”

Search status by Brian Laundrie

Petito spent the summer traveling the western United States with her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, and documented her adventures on social media. But when Laundrie returned to their parents’ home in North Port, Florida, Petito was not with him.

The mystery was deepened by the disappearance of Laundrie, who took a hike in a local Florida nature reserve shortly after Petito’s disappearance, according to her parents.

Before he disappeared, police in North Port were watching Laundrie as best they could, a police spokesman told the CNN.

Investigators said Laundrie’s parents told them on Sept. 17 that he had left home a few days earlier and was heading to a reserve, the Carlton Reserve – which started a search of the 25,000-acre nature reserve.

Initially, his parents said he left on Sept. 14, but last week, Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said: “We now believe that the day Brian went hiking on the reservation was Monday, Sept. September.”

When he left, he didn’t take his cell phone and wallet with him, and his parents were worried he might get hurt, a source close to Laundrie’s family told the CNN.

At the time, Laundrie was not wanted for a possible connection to a crime, but North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said that Laundrie had “enormous pressure” on him to provide answers about Petito’s disappearance.

O FBI searched Laundrie’s home on Sept. 20, removing several items and towing a Ford Mustang convertible.

Attention then turned to the Carlton Nature Reserve, where authorities combed a swamp full of snakes and crocodiles, using drones, dive crews and hunting dogs.

After more than a week looking for Laundrie, the FBI went back to his parents, asking for personal items from him to help with the DNA match. They provided what they could, Bertolino told various media outlets.

Laundrie’s father participated in a search of the nature reserve for his son, but he has no plans to help with the police searches and the couple will not take a polygraph test, Bertolino said.

