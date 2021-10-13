Cause of death of influencer Gabby Petito was strangulation

This Tuesday, October 12, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue reported that the cause of death for little gabby it was strangulation. The 22-year-old influencer’s body was found in September.

At a press conference, Blue also stated that the cause of death was murder and that the crime occurred three to four weeks before the body was found.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Gabby Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. The young woman disappeared after a trip with her fiance Brian Laudrie, which has not yet been located.

However, the Wymoming Federal Court has already issued an arrest warrant against the boy. So far, Brian is the main suspect, mainly because a month before the girl disappeared, the police were notified of a case of domestic violence.

The police stopped the couple on the road and Gabby was visibly shaken and crying a lot.

