CBF denies irregularity in Pedro Henrique’s squad by Sport

Pedro Henrique was at Inter and reinforced Sport (Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport) The CBF issued this Tuesday a letter giving its position in the “Case Pedro Henrique”, defender who would have been irregularly scheduled by Sport in the Brazilian Nationals. According to the entity, there is no irregularity on the part of the club.

In the letter first published by Rdio Jornal, CBF claims that the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian (REC) prevails over the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC). For the RGC, Pedro Henrique would have participated in seven games for Internacional before moving to Sport, as he received a yellow card in two matches while being on the bench. No player who plays seven games for one club can play for another in the Brazilian Championship.

The REC understands that the act of receiving a card while in the reserve bank is not considered in the final count. Despite the favorable position of the CBF, it is not the one that determines the outcome of the case, which has a legal character. “We take this opportunity to emphasize that, if there is a divergence between the opinion of CBF and the understanding of the Sports Justice, the decisions of this will always prevail, as the opinion given by CBF has no binding character,” said the entity. The STJD Attorney’s Office is analyzing the case.

Pedro Henrique, revealed in the Inter youth categories, arrived at Sport in August. The club recently released a statement saying that “it has full confidence in Sports Justice and that the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Nationals and other rules for the Brazilian Championship of Serie A of 2021 have been fully complied with, there being nothing that entails any penalty.”

Nine Serie A clubs sued the STJD’s Attorney’s Office, alleging irregularity in the use of Pedro Henrique. If the final decision is against Sport, the club could lose points and have its life even more difficult in the fight against the relegation zone of the Brazilian.