Ceará should not have embezzlement, while São Paulo may have up to four casualties for confrontation – Jogada

Ceará and São Paulo will face each other this Thursday at Morumbi, for the 26th round of Serie A, at 7 pm at Morumbi and seek to leave the intermediate zone of the table. Tricolor Paulista is 13th with 30 points, while Alvinegro Ceará is 14th with 29.

For the confrontation, Alvinegro should not be missing players considered as regulars, unlike Tricolor Paulista. While the embezzlement of the Alvinegro are reservations like wendson (injury on the left leg, alligator (in transition) and Gabriel Dias (with pain in the right knee), the São Paulo may have embezzlement of holders: arboleda will already be out for serving the Ecuador team, William and Igor Vinicius are injured and the main casualty could be the attacker rigoni, with muscle pain.

The Argentine was substituted during the game against Cuiabá on Monday and began treatment for pain in his left thigh on Tuesday. He will be monitored by the medical department of the São Paulo team until moments before the game.

Returns

Alvinegro will have two comebacks for the duel with São Paulo. The midfielder Marlon served suspension for the 3rd yellow card in the game against Atlético-MG and returns.

The midfielder Marlon had a great game against Inter, but defrauded Ceará against Atlético/MG on Saturday by suspension, returning now against São Paulo Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Another who joined the group alvinegro was the Colombian striker Yony González. He has recovered from calf discomfort and is with the group in São Paulo.