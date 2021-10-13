‘Celebrity Broker’ Suspected Playing Glaidison Arrested

Considered a fugitive from justice for just over a month, Michael de Souza Magno, known as a “celebrity broker”, was arrested yesterday in São Paulo. He was one of the targets of Operation Kryptos, launched by the Federal Police on 9 September.

Michael is investigated for allegedly participating in a billion dollar scheme through the financial pyramid. The PF does not officially confirm his direct connection with Glaidson Acácio dos Santos – the “pharaoh of bitcoins” – but says that Michael was involved with a couple arrested on the same day as the former waiter, on August 25th.

The broker was located by police officers from the Federal Police Superintendence’s Police Office for the Repression of Farm Crimes in a Jaguar, a luxury car, as he was passing through the Castelo Branco highway, in Araçariguama, in the state of São Paulo.

Agents had been searching for him since the operation. Michael Magno was taken to a prison in the city of São Paulo and should be transferred to Rio de Janeiro today.

The Federal Police points out that the broker would be an important name for GAS Consultoria Bitcoin – headed by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos. Michael is accused of being one of the main financial operators of the investigated company for illegally offering quick profits.

The IRS detected that, as of 2017, the “celebrity broker” began to have a much larger financial turnover than usual. “In 2021, it declared assets and taxable income of R$ 32,700, in addition to assets of just over R$ 293 thousand. Despite this, since 2017, its assets and its standard of living have increased a lot, which leads to the RFB [Receita Federal do Brasil] to point him out as a probable default evader”, says an excerpt from the report of the Kryptos operation.

Michael Magno is a household name among celebrities. On social networks and on his website, the broker appears alongside several artists, some of whom would have bought properties from Magno. After the operation, in September, the personal and professional profiles were deleted.

O UOL tries to contact the defense of Michael de Souza Magno by phone and text.