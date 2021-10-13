Check out tips to reduce overwork and live with more balance

You’ve heard the statistics about overworking and how it’s a huge health risk. You’ve read the productivity articles and books indicating that filling your week with more work hours doesn’t actually improve your results. And while the idea of ​​slowing down not only sounds appealing, but is also supported by significant data, allowing yourself to do so is something else entirely.

There are many reasons why we work longer and longer hours despite mounting evidence that it’s not only ineffective, it’s making our lives short. There is a pressure to appear like a hard worker who is available at all times, especially in industries where responding to the needs of a customer or boss at any time is the norm. There is a desire to get ahead and be selected for promotions, raises and leadership opportunities. There’s the cultural message we’ve received throughout our lives that working longer hours and harder will guarantee our success, although discerning where putting your effort is far more important than covering your entire life with hard work.

And it’s hard to change a belief. Study after study shows us that we don’t change our minds, even when we receive new, factual information that proves that our previous beliefs were wrong.

Unsurprisingly, then, despite so much evidence showing that slowing down is smart for both our productivity and our health, we have a hard time giving ourselves permission to do so. But just because it’s unusual or uncomfortable to change work habits doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Here are some things that have worked for my clients and in my personal experience in allowing themselves to slow down:

Realize the story you are telling yourself about work

It’s 6pm. You promised you’d be home for dinner and bedtime, but there are a few last emails you want to send. At those times when you have the option to continue your old behavior of pushing your boundaries or committing to parts of your life outside of work, look at the story you’re telling yourself about why work matters most.

Take five minutes or so to write the story, and then dig deeper. If the story is that if you don’t send those last few emails, you’ll be left behind the next day, ask yourself: so what? Perhaps the answer is that then you will feel rushed to finish your proposal by the end of the week. Ask yourself again: so what? Keep digging until you reach the central story. It will often be something like, “I’m going to lose my job and then lose everything.”

When you get to that point, ask yourself: is this true? Is it true that if you leave your job at the time you said you would, you will lose your job and then lose everything else? In most situations, probably not. Our thoughts and feelings influence our behavior, and our inner stories are intertwined with these thoughts and feelings. By taking five minutes to interrupt your automatic thoughts, feelings, and behavior, you make the change more likely to be made.

Share your goal of slowing down with someone you respect

According to an American Psychological Association survey, when you share your goal with someone you perceive as having higher status or who you respect, it makes you responsible for actually doing it because you care about their opinion. person about you. Also, when it comes to allowing yourself to take your foot off the gas a little, probably one of the reasons it’s difficult is because you want the “superiors” to see you as a dedicated and hard worker.

The person you share your goal with doesn’t have to be from your company. It could be a mentor, friend, or family member you admire for their ability to do a great job while giving yourself permission to live your life to the fullest. In addition to simply holding you accountable for the change, they can also offer helpful tips on how to let yourself slow down, which you can then follow.

Go with everything that matters

We tend to be very 1 and 10 in our thinking, telling ourselves the wrong story that doing less in one area means doing less (or nothing) in all the others. That’s how we convince ourselves that it’s not okay. This math just doesn’t add up.

Instead, do an 80/20 analysis and determine which 20% of tasks or projects provide 80% of the results on the job. List your biggest wins at work on one side of a piece of paper (the results you are looking for, your highest priorities, or your top goals) and the tasks you perform daily on the other piece. Draw a line from each of the great victories to the tasks that were most directly responsible for that result. Circle the tasks that have lines drawn from them. That’s your 20%.

Once you know this, you can devote as much time and energy as possible to the things that matter, and see the other areas where you can slow down, delegate, or eliminate things altogether. Also, if you know you’re putting the best of you into the things that matter at work, it’s also easier to finish when it’s time.

fast forward

Bronnie Ware’s beautiful book, “The Top Five Regrets of the Dying” (in free translation), reminds us that it’s incredibly common for people to wish they hadn’t worked so hard when they’re on their deathbed. When we’re stuck in the daily grind, it’s easy to get stuck thinking that reworking that report for the hundredth time or working an extra two hours a day on our computer is crucial to our lives.

Instead, consider this exercise. When I feel stuck in an old pattern and have a hard time changing my behavior, I like to step forward quickly and ask my 85-year-old self what she would have liked me to have done in my current lifetime. Doing so allows me to see the big picture rather than the deadlines or stressors that are my immediate focus at that moment. You can do the same. When you zoom out and pretend you’re in the future looking at your past life, it’s easier to see what’s essential and what’s not.

Your ability to allow yourself to slow down (even just a little) has the potential to dramatically improve your results and protect your health. You work hard and do a job that matters. You deserve to achieve your goals while giving your body and mind the space they need to perform optimally too.