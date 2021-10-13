Chico Buarque launches first book of short stories and shows cohesive work by portraying current Brazil

The time between a book by Chico Buarque and the release of the next one has never been so short: two years. It is tempting to imagine “Years of lead and other tales” as a sort of continuation of the previous one, “Esssa gente”, which drew an explicit portrait of Brazil under Jair Bolsonaro – of his election in 2018 and the beginning of his government in 2019 And there are signs of this in the first two stories and a little bit in the third. However, although it can also be seen as a political book, it is, above all, a literary book, if the redundancy is forgivable.

By publishing, for the first time, a volume of short narratives — scheduled to hit bookstores on the 22nd, along with a special edition of “Estorvo”, the author’s first novel —, Chico fulfills a destiny that was, one might say , unavoidable. There is still no point in comparing the composer with the writer, as the latter has more than proven itself to be excellent—and the former is unsurpassed. But someone who, as a lyricist, knows how to condense universes into verse, could not help but exert his synthetic power in prose as well. After six novels, the time has come. It was worth the wait.

Only the title story, which closes the book, could, if stretched too far, become a novel. But its strength lies in having only 12 pages. The outcome is surprising and suffocating. And the option to stretch him would reinforce the confusion of seeing Chico as a political creator just because he takes political positions. When dealing with the “years of lead” of the military dictatorship, the author is refined without forgetting to go straight to the point, as exemplified by the excerpt reproduced on this page.

The eight stories are enough, they have no edges. Rubem Fonseca said that writing short stories is more difficult than writing novels and that poetry is the toughest task, as it requires greater synthesis. Chico claims not to be a poet for not writing poems, but he has always shown, in the lyrics of his songs, that he says a lot with little.

fun with bitterness

The first story, “My uncle”, brings a figure easily found around. He disrespects any rule of collective life, humiliates the poor and, with his big car, flies along the avenues of Rio. The type is banal, but the plot is not: the perversity – not only of him – of his relationship with his niece is unveiled. .

“O Passport” is a lot of fun, but it has its bitter side. Despite being narrated in third person, “the great artist” may very well be Chico himself, the famous left-wing man detested by the truculent right-wingers. When the hated starts to hate, it causes great damage. Once again, the Brazil of today.

In “The cousins ​​of Campos”, there are violent police, militias, Brazilian flags… In other words, scenes from the present day. But there is also something permanent, which is the racial issue, summarized, for example, in the difficulty of asserting who is black and who is not in the country. So there’s no doubt, everyone is screwed.

Rio as a setting

Six of the eight stories take place in Rio. “Cida” takes place in Leblon, but the protagonist is the side that the neighborhood doesn’t like to show: a miserable woman who lives off the kindness, sometimes cruel, of strangers. The humor is in her delusional mind, but the daughter she begets is real. Again present, the racial issue appears at the end in an unpredictable way.

Delirante is also “Copacabana”, in which the teenage narrator – or who says one, because nothing is believable – mixes Pablo Neruda, Walt Disney, Ava Gardner, Richard Burton, Romy Schneider and the drug lord of Morro da Babilônia. The gallery of characters is reminiscent of “PanAmérica” by José Agrippino de Paula, but the delirium doesn’t reach that much.

The starting point of “To Clarice Lispector, with candura” is, then, something experienced by Chico Buarque himself. As a young man, he sometimes went to the writer’s house, who may have developed a maternal feeling. In the short story, however, the character becomes obsessed with Clarice and starts publishing texts on the internet as if they were hers – something that many people do. Humor and affliction go together again.

In “O site” there is much more affliction than humour. The plot begins in Rio, but migrates to the countryside during the pandemic (“the plague”). What was imagined to be a short season had become a longer period, increasing jealousy, tension and discouragement as well. The construction is very rigorous, as the moments of suspense attest.

When read all at once, “Years of lead and other tales” shows how diverse it is, in plots and moods, and also cohesive by making the author’s signature clear.

It is a portrait of Brazil, again, but not as steeped in today’s times as that of “Essa gente”. The frames are smaller, precise, forceful. Storyteller Chico is born mature.

Read excerpts:

“He couldn’t have guessed that at that moment a curious person was opening an abandoned passport along with the boarding pass on the counter of the bathroom sink. The individual could hardly believe it when he saw in the documents the name and face of the great artist he most detested. He immediately hated the idea that the celebrity would be drinking champagne in Paris, traveling on the same plane as him. Sensing that the bastard would return to the bathroom at any moment, he reflexively threw his passport and card into the trash can built into the sink.” (“The passport”)

“He got up, walked back and forth in the dimness, softly called his name, peeked into the kitchen, the hallway, went to the entrance hall, and when he opened the door to leave, a gale blew open the living room window and lifted the curtains. As if from behind the curtains, Clarice Lispector called him to see how beautiful his slice of sea was between the walls of buildings. In the dark of the night, he not only saw the white foam of the waves, he also breathed the sea air combined with the bath smell of her hair.” (“To Clarice Lispector, with candor”)

“The major explained to my mother that these delinquents, both men and women, hung for hours on an iron bar, more or less like chickens on a skewer. Then my father taught his team how to properly introduce objects into those creatures. He stuffed objects in the anus and vagina of prisoners, and those words I didn’t know, but I guessed, if not by the sense, by the sound: the word vagina couldn’t be more feminine, while anus sounded like something darker.” (“Years of Lead”)

Author: Chico Buarque Publishing company: Company of Letters. Pages: 168. Price: BRL 59.90. Price: Excellent.