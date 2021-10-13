CHN and Dasa organize flash mobs in Niterói to remember that Pink October is always

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Surprise action had an unprecedented recording by Elba Ramalho with DJ Bhaskar and took place simultaneously in Copacabana, São Paulo and Brasília

The Hospital Complex of Niterói (CHN), which is part of Dasa, the country’s integrated health network, promoted this Tuesday morning (12), a flash mob on Icaraí beach as part of the campaign #OctoberRosaAlways. The action aims to raise awareness among the population, especially women, about the importance of early diagnosis in coping with breast cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death in the female population in all regions of Brazil, except in the North, where cervical cancer has the highest incidence rate, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Directed by Marcel Anselmé, who is part of the Ballet of the City of São Paulo, 16 dancers performed under the sound of music the color is pink, written by the musician Silva, which was interpreted by Elba Ramalho in a special mix by DJ Bhaskar. The activation took place outdoors and followed all health protocols established by health authorities.

the flash mob was simultaneous in iconic places such as Parque do Ibirapuera (SP), Calçadão de Copacabana (RJ) and Parque da Cidade (Brasilia).

pink october now and forever

The flash mob was a way of calling, reminding the population that medical consultations and preventive exams cannot wait, especially in cancer cases.

A survey carried out by Dasa’s Data Analytics area indicated that 40,000 women in Niterói and São Gonçalo with eligible age and clinical indication for mammography failed to do the screening test or for the diagnosis of breast cancer in the last year in network units.

The analysis reveals that 91% of Niteroienses and 99.1% of São Gonçalo residents may have delayed follow-up. In this context, Dasa estimates that more than 600 suspected cases of breast cancer are no longer tracked within the network, which represents 1.7% of the universe of women in these regions who did not undergo the exams between August 2020 and 2021.

Second Victor Machado, an oncologist from the CHN, early diagnosis can improve the prognosis of the disease and the effectiveness of the treatment and reduce the associated morbidity. “The consequences of delayed diagnosis represent potential harm to women’s health, as breast tumors can progress from stage to stage over time. Therefore, taking the exam for the early detection of the disease is essential and increases the chances of a cure, which can reach 90%”, says the oncologist.













